‘Big Brother’ Stars Angela Rummans & Tyler Crispen Call Off Engagement (Report)

Getty Images

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen have called off their engagement, Us Weekly reports.

The couple, who met on “Big Brother,” were together for four years and got engaged in January 2021.

A source tells the magazine, “They broke up a while ago,” saying it started off as a “break” but the pair never reconciled.

Fans have noticed that the couple stopped posting about each other on social media. Angela even took a trip to Bali with friends and then headed to NYC and Paris and back to Bali without Tyler. Also missing was her ring.

When Tyler proposed on a beach last year he called it “the greatest day of my life.”

Crispen gushed on Instagram, “You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the Earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond.”