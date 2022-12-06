Celebrity News December 06, 2022
‘Big Brother’ Stars Angela Rummans & Tyler Crispen Call Off Engagement (Report)
Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen have called off their engagement, Us Weekly reports.
The couple, who met on “Big Brother,” were together for four years and got engaged in January 2021.
A source tells the magazine, “They broke up a while ago,” saying it started off as a “break” but the pair never reconciled.
Fans have noticed that the couple stopped posting about each other on social media. Angela even took a trip to Bali with friends and then headed to NYC and Paris and back to Bali without Tyler. Also missing was her ring.
When Tyler proposed on a beach last year he called it “the greatest day of my life.”
Crispen gushed on Instagram, “You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the Earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond.”
She wrote at the time, “YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021. If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”