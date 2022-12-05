“Rent” star Anthony Rapp, 51, and his partner Ken Ithiphol are first-time parents!

On Monday, Anthony announced that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Along with a photo with their newborn, Rapp wrote on Instagram, “Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! 💜🌟.”

He added, “Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”).”

Anthony and Ken, who love their son “very much,” started dating in 2016.

Three years later, Anthony popped the question to Ken in Toronto.

At the time, Anthony wrote on Instagram, “So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news.”

