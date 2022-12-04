'Sesame Street' Star Bob McGrath Dies at 90

Splash News

Bob McGrath, familiar to generations of children as part of the cast of "Sesame Street," has died at 90.

A family Facebook post announced Sunday, "Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

McGrath, born June 13, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, played Bob Johnson on the eternal kids' show for an incredible 47 years, spanning 1969-2016.

Having had a recording career prior to joining the show — achieving stardom in Japan singing translated traditional Irish songs — McGrath's vocals were a huge part of the franchise, including singing classics like "Sing" (1971), which was covered by the Carpenters, and "People in Your Neighborhood" (1969).

He also memorably performed "Good Morning, Starshine" from the Broadway musical "Hair" on the series in 1969.