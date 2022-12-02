Kim Kardashian and Cher Support Campaign to Restore Armenia’s Etchmiadzin Cathedral

Getty Images

Armenian-American stars like Kim Kardashian, Cher and producer Eric Esrailian are taking to social media to get the word out about a campaign to raise funds to restore the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral.

Metal Alchemist, a jewelry brand from Carolyn Rafaelian, is behind the Alchemy for Armenia campaign which aims to sell bracelets to help “preserve, restore, and create awareness for Etchmiadzin, the oldest cathedral in the world, dating back to A.D. 303, and the Khor Virap Monastery and Church Complex, which is constructed near Mount Ararat and is considered to be the birthplace of Christianity in Armenia.”

Kim posted about the initiative on Instagram Stories, writing, “I am always looking for ways to support Armenia, and the most sacred ancient places in the world, the oldest cathedral in the world is in Armenia, and it’s where I baptized my kids. And it is in desperate need of restoration, so this brand Metal Alchemist is making these bracelets with a 100% of proceeds going to the restoration of the Cathedral.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cher shared on her Instagram account, “Etchmiadzin Is The Oldest Cathedral In The World And It Needs Our Help To Be Restored.”

She included a photo of bracelet and explained, “This Bracelet Features ‘Our Father’ - The First Words Of Our Lord's Prayer.” The singer let fans know 100 percent of the profits will be donated to restoration and preservation of the sacred site.

Eric shared the campaign too and added, “Thank you to my dear friends & partners @cher & @carolynrafaelian for helping us preserve, restore & protect these sacred sites through @mtlalchemist … please join us 🇦🇲❤️🙏🏼.”