‘OITNB’ Actor Brad William Henke Dead at 56

“Orange Is the New Black” actor Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56.

His family broke the sad news that he died in his sleep on November 28, Deadline reports.

A cause of death has not been released.

His manager Matt DelPiano told TMZ, "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Aside from playing gay corrections officer Desi Piscatella on “Orange Is the New Black,” Henke earned acting credits on “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Bridge,” “Sneaky Pete,” “CSI: Miami,” “Dexter,” “Crossing Jordan,” and “Judging Amy.”

During his acting career, Henke also appeared in movies, including “The Assassination of Richard Nixon,” “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” “Must Love Dogs,” “The Zodiac,” “North Country,” “World Trade Center,” and “Hollywoodland.”

His last acting credit was for the 2022 film “Black Party.”