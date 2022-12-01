Jason David Frank’s Wife Sets Record Straight About the Night the ‘Power Ranger’ Star Died

Getty Images

Jason David Frank’s wife Tammie is speaking out in the wake of his tragic death.

The “Power Rangers” star died on November 20 at 49, and she’s sharing new details with People magazine about what happened.

She shared that her husband “tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," adding, "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Tammie explained, "I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."

She went on, "It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

Initial reports indicated the couple was estranged and staying in separate rooms at a Texas hotel when Jason died.

Tammie shared, "We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn't been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting. Don't get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us."

She explained they had recently gone through a tragedy. "A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally," she said. "Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage."

Despite deciding to separate they changed their minds and were working toward reconciling.

They went on a two-night getaway, and on the evening of November 19 they attended a country dancing event.

She says the reason they had separate rooms is "because that's just how we do things — simply put, my husband snored."

Addressing reports that they got a noise complaint at the hotel, she said it was due to "us enjoying the weekend and having some fun — not arguing or fighting."

"We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed,” Tammie continued, “When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room. To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

She went on, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

Tammie asked that people "stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully."

Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ that when officers were unable to reach Frank, the hotel allowed them to enter his room. That’s when they found that Jason had hanged himself in the bathroom.