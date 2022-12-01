Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old.

His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."

She added, "We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost."

David’s ex-wife Rainey, who also appeared on “Dog’s Most Wanted,” told the site that he was on a Zoom call when he had a medical emergency. She also shared a photo of him on Instagram.

Sources told TMZ that his cause of death has not been determined but they believe it may have been a heart attack or stroke.