Sabrina Bryan & Jordan Lundberg Expecting Baby #2

“Cheetah Girls” actress Sabrina Bryan has another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Bryan announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Jordan Lundberg.

Along with a pic of her daughter Comillia holding up an ultrasound photo at Disneyland, she wrote, “I made a wish and it came true…I’m going to be a BIG SISTER!!!”

In the summer of 2020, Sabrina gave birth to Comillia in Newport Beach, California.

A few weeks after her birth, Comillia contracted meningitis.

Sabrina told People magazine, “I went to pick her up and she was so hot. Her whole body was fire. I was like, ‘Something is wrong.’ We were out the door in two minutes.”

“[The doctors] had to do a spinal tap,” Bryan revealed. “It was so hard to hear my baby, who was so tiny, go through all that."

Comillia then spent two weeks in the pediatric intensive care unit, but she was able to fight through the infection.