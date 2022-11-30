Country Singer Jake Flint, 37, Dies Hours After His Wedding

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jake Flint tragically died over the weekend just hours after his wedding to wife Brenda. He was 37.

Flint and his bride said “I do” at a remote homestead in Oklahoma on Saturday, and the country singer tragically passed away in his sleep that night.

The country singer’s publicist Clif Doyal confirmed the news to The Oklahoman, but no cause of death was given.

Brenda shared her heartbreak on Facebook with a video of the pair goofing around on their wedding day. She wrote in the caption, “I don't understand.”

She followed up with another grief-stricken message that said, “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here.”

Doyal also told The Oklahoman that Jake was beloved by friends and fans. He said, "He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome.”

He added, "He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music."

Flint’s manager Brenda Cline remembered the singer on Facebook. She wrote, “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract. That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership. Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

She went on, “We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday. Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever. ”