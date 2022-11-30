Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79

Getty Images

Christine McVie, who for decades contributed to supergroup Fleetwood Mac as a co-lead vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter of some of its biggest hits, died Wednesday in a hospital. No cause was given.

She was 79.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death," a Facebook statement read. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

A confirmation on the band's official Twitter read, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Born Christine Anne Perfect on July 12, 1943, in Bouth, Lancashire, England, she took up the piano at 4 and began a rigorous study of mostly classical music by age 11. At 15, she became enamored of rock and roll via the work of Fats Domino and the Everly Brothers.

Studying sculpture at the Moseley School of Art in Birmingham, England, she found herself surrounded by aspiring musicians, leading to her joining the band Sounds of Blue.

In 1967, she joined the blues group Chicken Shack as a pianist, and wrote their debut single "It's Okay with Me Baby." Two albums and one hit (1967's "I'd Rather Go Blind") later, she married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie in 1969, released her debut solo album, "Christine Perfect" (1970), and left the band to join Fleetwood Mac.

Her marriage to McVie lasted until 1976.

McVie was with Fleetwood Mac for a total of 14 of its studio albums. By 1975, McVie's contributions — including the hit singles "Over My Head" and "Say You Love Me" (both 1975) — were evident; she quickly became a powerful force within the band, thanks to her uniquely honey-voiced vocal stylings and her ability to deliver radio-friendly, critic-charming hits.

A huge part of the group's landmark 1977 "Rumours" — to this day one of the world's best-selling albums of all time — she contributed the indelible singles "You Make Loving Fun" and "Don't Stop," the latter of which became a Bill Clinton campaign song and was performed by Fleetwood Mac at his 1993 inauguration.

Other McVie songs or collaborations for Fleetwood Mac include "Hold Me" (1982), "Love in Store" (1983), "Little Lies" (1987), "Everywhere" (1987), and "Save Me" (1990).

She also tasted success with her second, self-titled solo album, which yielded the #10 hit "Got a Hold on Me" (1984).

After 1998, when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with her bandmates, McVie disappeared from view and withdrew from the band and live performing, battling a fear of flying and reassessing her commitment to her career.

She quietly released her final solo album, "In the Meantime," in 2004, and made a return to the stage via a 2013 Maui appearance with the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band. This was followed by rejoining Fleetwood Mac to sing "Don't Stop" onstage in London, which preceded her officially rejoining the band in early 2014. This led to the band's popular On with the Show tour.

In 2017, McVie joined forces with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham for the album "Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie," touring with him. She stuck with the band after that, though Buckingham was controversially fired.

A second marriage, to keyboardist Eddy Quintela, lasted from 1986-2003. It was a romantic and creative partnership that led to a number of songs performed by Fleetwood Mac.