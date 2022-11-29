Ollie Upton/HBO

Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys aka the Sea Snake on “House of the Dragon,” is getting ready for the first official “Game of Thrones” fan convention, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 9-11.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Steve about who’s he is excited to see at the convention and what to expect in Season 2 as the Hightowers face off with the Targaryens in an all-out war for the throne!

Steve said he is most looking forward to meeting Kit Harington and Alfie Allen.

Toussaint made sure to show his appreciation to the hardcore “Game of Thrones” fans who come to these conventions, saying, “The show is a success because of them… We are lucky enough to put something out that they liked and they supported it. They delve very deeply into it and they come up with theories and stuff like that, so it’s great. I think, sometimes, it’s a bit daunting because they know more about it than we do.”

As for the second season, Steve couldn’t say much, besides from “teasing an all-out war.” He admitted, “I haven’t actually seen any scripts yet. I’ve been told some good stuff’s gonna happen.”

When asked where his character stands in the upcoming season, Toussaint commented, “I think pretty much as is indicated at the end of this last season is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra personally, she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that. Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he’s not my grandson, but he’s my grandson. So, I think that’s kind of where he’s at, that that has to be paid for.”

How has Steve’s life change since nabbing a role on “House of the Dragon”? He noted that he now gets to take part in “a lot more interesting meetings.”