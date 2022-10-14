Ollie Upton/HBO

“Extra” spoke with “House of the Dragon” star Fabien Frankel aka Ser Criston Cole!

Fabien dished on that sex scene between Criston and Rhaenyra Targaryen, revealing that the most awkward part actually came after filming it!

Along with cringing “very hard” watching himself in the scene, Fabien said, “Basically the worst part is, you have to go into a recording booth to, like, make the noises, which I didn’t know about.”

He elaborated, “They played the sex scene… They’re like, ‘If you could just do a pass on the sex scene…’ They were like, ‘You just take your hand and you make out with your hand and then, like, make the noises.’ I thought they were joking… but then I actually had to, so all I think about is that.”

As for the sex scene itself, Fabien revealed, “They film it on an iPad because there are supposed to be producers [who] watch it, so I, like, turn the iPad away and I was like, ‘Here we go,’ and then did it and then they said, ‘Can you do it again?, And I said, ‘There’s no way. There’s no amount of money you can pay me to do it again.’”

Frankel better brace for more sex scenes since “House of Dragon” is already set for a second season!

Confirming that he’ll be back, Fabien commented, “I haven’t read the scripts for the new season, but you know, I get occasional text updates from our writers, and they tell us what’s to come or ideas. I’m incredibly excited.”

Frankel also took on questions about Criston changing his loyalty to Alicent Hightower and the paternity of Rhaenyra’s sons.

He said “I think Criston Cole feels incredibly strongly about Rhaenyra and, you know, has his heart broken to some extent.”

Referencing Rhaenyra’s wedding to Daemon, Fabien noted, “I’m not excusing his behavior at all in killing Joffrey, obviously. I think Alicent is the one who pulls me out of his lowest moment, so there’s a loyalty.”

Who’s the daddy of Rhaenyra’s kids? He answered, “That’s up for speculation… That’s up to audience’s interpretation, I have nothing to say about that.”

As for who sits on the iron throne, Frankel is “Team Green.” He emphasized, “There is no resolution ever in the George R.R. Martin universe. The resolve is made within the audience’s eyes. So I think certain people will feel there’s resolve, a lot of people will feel there isn’t. We’re lucky enough to get to come back for a second season, so I guess if they’re not resolved now, maybe they’ll be resolved then.”

Fabien also teased the upcoming episode, calling it an “explosive episode” that’s “full of surprises.” He dished, “We have the introducing of all these amazing new cast members who are taking over the younger roles and who are adults now. I’m just very excited for everyone to see it.”