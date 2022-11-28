John Oates Brings Back the ‘Stache!

David McLister

Daryl Hall and John Oates are not only a legendary pop rock duo for decades, they are the best -selling duo of all time and in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Known for such classic songs as “Maneater,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” and countless more, Hall & Oates is indeed iconic.

But there is something just as iconic as the music.. John Oates’ famous moustache!

John gave it up and moved on from that signature look in the late ‘80s, but now he has brought that famous ‘stache back, for a good cause.

His moustache is there to raise awareness for Movember and the nonprofit’s annual fall campaign, where men grow mustaches to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues, focusing on mental health, suicide prevention, and testicular and prostate cancer.

John has also released a powerful new single, “Pushin’ a Rock,” about overcoming whatever challenges life may bring.

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler caught up with John to talk about the mustache, music, and more!

For more on Movember and how you can help, go to Us.Movember.com!