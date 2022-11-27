J.Lo Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Fam Photos!

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez had the homiest of Thanksgivings — and she's sharing precious photos from her fammed-up holiday!

Lopez, 53, and new hubby Ben Affleck, 50, shared at least part of their holiday with J.Lo's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. In a sweet montage of photos on Instagram — set to her song "The One (Version 2)" — the kids are seen konking out after a big Turkey feast... with Emme falling asleep right in J.Lo's arms!

Max can be spotted napping with Ben.

The other photos show J.Lo and her brood bundled up, making food, and reveling in the signs of the season in the Hamptons.

Along with Ben and her kids, others spotted in the memory-making snaps are her sisters Leslie and Lynda.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday, #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family," she captioned her handiwork.

"This Is Me... Then" was the 2002 album on which "The One (Version 2)" appeared. That song was always thought to pertain to her first love story with Ben.

With all eyes on Bennifer 2.0, Lopez has announced her first studio album of new material in eight years, "This Is Me... Now."

Instagram

A press release promised the 2023 album is, “Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer Lopez," going on to state that, "‘This Is Me…Now’ chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all. In addition, these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year… more to come on that.”

Lopez herself released a 13-song tracklisting:

(1) "This Is Me... Now"

(2) "To Be Yours"

(3) "Mad in Love"

(4) "Can't Get Enough"

(5) "Rebound"

(6) "not.going.anywhere."

(7) "Dear Ben pt. II"

(8) "Hummingbird"

(9) "Hearts and Flowers"

(10) "Broken Like Me"

(11) "This Time Around"

(12) "Midnight Trip to Vegas"