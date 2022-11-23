How Olivia Wilde Is Doing After Her Split from Harry Styles (Report)

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles recently split, and now a source is talking about how the actress is doing.

An insider tells People, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."

Last week, another source told the magazine the pair was taking a break as Harry is "still touring and is now going abroad" and Olivia "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A." The insider said the split was “amicable.”

A friend of Olivia and Harry added, they "have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Wilde just attended Harry’s November 15 show in L.A. with her kids, but by November 18 news broke they were splitting up.

She attended the Governors Awards on November 19 on her own.

Months ago, the pair were the subject of split rumors while they were promoting their film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Another source commented, “The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

In August, Harry discussed the online haters criticizing his relationship with Olivia.

He told Rolling Stone, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Harry and Olivia sparked dating rumors after they were seen holding hands at a wedding in Montecito in January 2021.