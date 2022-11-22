Getty Images

Jason David Frank, 49, died by suicide over the weekend, and now there are new details surrounding the “Power Rangers” star’s death.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Frank was at a Texas hotel with his estranged wife Tammie when he died.

The exes had separate rooms, but reportedly got into an argument in Tammie’s room. The hotel staff was called and the situation was de-escalated.

The sources added that later that evening or in the early morning hours, Jason and Tammie got into another argument and Jason locked Tammie out of his room.

Tammie became concerned and called the authorities at 5 a.m. Saturday. When officers were unable to reach Frank, the hotel allowed them to enter his room.

That’s when they found that Jason had hanged himself in the bathroom.