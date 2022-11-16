‘Dead to Me’ Cast Praises Christina Applegate Amid Her MS Battle (Exclusive)

Getty Images for Netflix

On Tuesday night, Christina Applegate skipped the premiere for the final season of her hit show “Dead to Me.”

Though she wasn’t there, Applegate was on everyone’s mind!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Christina’s co-star Linda Cardellini, who praised her for her strength after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

She noted, “You’re always affected by the things that are happening to those you love… [Christina]’s just exquisite in terms of her honesty and her humility and her sense of humor.”

Applegate was diagnosed with MS while filming the final season of the show.

She recently credited Cardellini with helping her through the rigors of the final season. Linda commented, “I think it’s part of your job and it’s part of the great honor of having a great friendship is to be there for each other, and she does the same for me.”

James Marsden, who plays twin brothers Steve and Ben Wood, won’t be saying goodbye to Christina in real life after the show ends. He shared, “We’ve become close from day one and through all of this and will continue to be.”

Of Christina’s strength, James said, “She’s a remarkable human being with or without the diagnosis and she always has been. She’s just one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with.”

Co-stars Stan McCarthy and Diana-Maria Riva also had similar things to say about Christina!

Stan commented, “From my entire experience on the show, I get kind of emotional talking about it. She was nothing but open and loving and caring.”