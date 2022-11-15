Rapper Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder

Rapper Blueface, aka Johnathan Jamall Porter, is facing attempted murder charges.

TMZ obtained video of Blueface, 25, being arrested during an undercover operation at Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were six to eight undercover police officers on hand to detain Blueface.

In the video, Blueface’s confused girlfriend Chrisean Rock is heard asking the cops, “What’s going on here, guys?”

According to officers at the scene, they had a warrant to arrest Blueface.

TMZ also obtained documents regarding the warrant, which charge him with attempted murder with a deadly firearm or tear gas. He is also charged with discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle, or craft.

The alleged incident took place on October 8.