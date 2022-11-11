‘The Challenge’ Star C.T. Tamburello Files for Divorce from Lili Solares

Getty Images

C.T. Tamburello, a competitor on MTV’s “The Challenge,” and his wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

TMZ reports C.T. filed for divorce in Florida on Monday.

The couple has had their ups and downs over the years.

The pair seemed happy in August when they hit the red carpet together in August 2022 for MTV’s “The Most Dangerous Game.” As well as June at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. At the time, Tamburello posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Date Night with my babes...”

In January, however, C.T. had to shut down rumors of a split after confusing followers on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The reality star posted a video featuring Halsey’s “Without Me,” leading fans to think him and Lili were breaking up.

The next day he clarified in a video, "Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we're not breaking up. I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention.”

He said that Solares was upset over the post, saying he "woke up in the dog house.”

"I can understand why she's upset," Tamburello said. "People have got to chill, I'm usually pretty private with social media for this exact reason but I wanted to come on and address this because I do think it was important enough to address."

"I love my wife, I love my family and we are not breaking up," he said, adding the caption, "PSA: I ❤️ My Wife."

In 2020, Tamburello revealed on “The Challenge: Double Agents” that he and Solares had separated the year before but had patched things up.