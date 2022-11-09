Getty Images

“Música” co-stars Camila Mendes, 28, and Rudy Mancuso, 30, are sparking dating rumors!

Mendes seemed to confirm their relationship on Instagram with a series of photos.

Instagram

The “Riverdale” actress wrote, “Life update,” alongside the carousel, which included a cute photo of Rudy getting a warm welcome from her maltipoo Truffle. Another photo showed a window reflection of the stars looking every bit the couple in their bathing suits. Mancuso appears to be giving Mendes a kiss on the top of her head.

Instagram

Camila’s “Riverdale” co-stars left some sweet comments on the pics. Vanessa Morgan wrote, “Living your best life, and I’m here for it ♥️” while Molly Ringwald shared, “Cutie.”

“Outer Banks” actor Chase Stokes posted, “U guys r 2 cute” and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler dropped a heart eye emoji and a bunch exclamation points. Meanwhile, “Batwoman” actress Nicole Kang added, “Not the soft launch.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Camila did not tag Rudy or show his face, but fans are speculating the co-stars are together.

Rudy is the co-writer, director and star of “Música,” while both he and Camila are executive producers. According to IMDB, the film “Follows a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.”

Backgrid