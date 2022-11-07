Why Amy Schumer’s Son Was Hospitalized

Amy Schumer’s son Gene was faced with a health scare a few days ago.

After hosting “Saturday Night Live,” Amy revealed on her Instagram, “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV."

According to MayoClinic, respiratory syncytial virus “causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.”

She added, “Shout out to all the parents going [through] this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive."

Showing her love and appreciation for the team at “Saturday Night Live,” Amy said, “The reason this show is so fun to do isn't actually the performance or the show itself. It's getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite.”

Gene has been discharged from the hospital and now on the road to recovery.

Referencing “SNL” bigwig Lorne Michaels, she went on, “Lorne has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts. Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us."

After seeing Amy’s post, Sophia Bush wrote, “So glad the little guy is alright and that your people held you through it."