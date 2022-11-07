Aaron Carter: New Details Revealed Surrounding His Death

Getty Images

Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead in his bathtub early Saturday, and now there is new information surrounding his death.

TMZ reports that cans of compressed air were found in his bedroom and bathroom along with prescription pills.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that police performed a welfare check at the house around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Carter’s live-in housekeeper opened the door for the cops, but Aaron asked them to leave.

After not seeing Carter all day on Friday, the housekeeper approached his room Saturday to see if he wanted any coffee. She heard his dog inside the room and opened the door. That’s when she found his body in the bathtub.

The sources told TMZ that there were signs of decomposition, noting an odor and the color of the water. The tub jets were still on when his body was found.

There was no suicide note, nor were there any signs of foul play, but the L.A. County Coroner’s website states his cause of death is “deferred pending additional investigation.” According to TMZ, the coroner’s office is waiting on toxicology reports.

After news broke of Carter’s passing, "Extra" learned a 911 call from Aaron's home came in at 10:58 a.m. Saturday. Deputies reportedly asked for Narcan on the dispatch tape. TMZ also reported someone called 911 to report a man had drowned in a bathtub.

Just days before, Carter was pulled over on suspicion of a DUI, when he was seen driving an RV erratically. On-again, off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin was driving behind him.

In September, fans phoned in a welfare check when Carter appeared to be huffing an unknown substance on Instagram Live. The check was performed and he played it all off as a joke.

Carter was a regular on social media, where he recently claimed to be five years sober as of October.

His fans suspected otherwise.

In recent times, Carter — the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter — had rocked a look that was a far cry from his teen-mag pinup days, sporting face tattoos, and appearing gaunt and unwell.

He had also recently dipped his toe into the OnlyFans world, providing explicitly sexual content that was a stark contrast to the squeaky-clean image he'd once had to uphold.

All of this came after a desperately sad 2019 appearance on "The Doctors," on which he said he was bipolar, schizophrenic, and heavily medicated.

On Sunday, Nick broke down in tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys in the U.K.

Twitter user @BellasNumptyx shared a video of the group onstage at the O2 Arena in London as a photo of Aaron flashed on the jumbotron with the words “Aaron Carter 1987 to 2022.”

Kevin Richardson addressed the crowd, explaining that their 2019 track “No Place” was “very special to us because that song is about family. Everybody in here, we all grew up together.”

Nick began to cry as his bandmates rallied around him and gave him hugs.

Over the weekend, Nick, 42, addressed his brother’s death on Instagram.

He wrote, "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

He went on, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."

Over the weekend, Aaron’s twin sister Angel also remembered her brother on Instagram. She wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them."

Angel continued, "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

Aaron’s teen crush, Hilary Duff, broke hearts when she took to Instagram to eulogize Aaron, who had professed his love for her for many years, well into their adulthood and through her marriage and motherhood.

She wrote, "For Aaron- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."