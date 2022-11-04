‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Expecting Baby #2

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson, 25, has another baby on the way!

On Friday, Robertson announced that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Christian Huff.

Along with posting a family photo the features ultrasound shots, she wrote on Instagram, “Another little miracle is in motion 🤗.”

Robertson revealed her due date, writing, “SURPRISE. Another little May baby on the way.”

Sadie and Christian are also the parents of daughter Honey, who was born in May of last year.

Christian also posted the same family photo on his Instagram.

On his Instagram Story, he zoomed up on Honey’s face, writing, “The moment when you realize everything in your life is about to get turned upside down.”

Days ago, Sadie sparked pregnancy rumors after Christian posted Halloween photos. Sadie had a squatty potty covering her possible baby bump.

One Instagram follower wrote, “I suspect a baby bump under there Sadie!”

Another user wrote, “Are we hiding something?”

Last year, Robertson revealed that she got COVID-19 while she was pregnant. She shared on Instagram, “Life update: I'm not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one!”

She continued, “Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered.”