Check Out Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022!

Christmas is around the corner, which means it’s time to get a jump on those holiday wish lists.

If you need a little inspiration, Oprah has you covered!

That’s right, Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 is out, and 104 items made the cut this year.

Oprah Daily’s Creative Director Adam Glassman gave us an inside look at some of the hottest items, and even shared some picks for the “Extra” team.

If you’re looking to pamper someone, consider the weighted silk eye pillow by Asutra, a company co-owned by Venus Williams. It’s perfect for a great night’s sleep and can even go in the freezer to de-puff your eyes.

Anyone on a health kick will love fizzy tablets from the 8 Greens Gift Set for their daily dose of vegetables.

Foodies will go for the Truff Starter Pack including Truffle hot sauce, salt, and oil. Adam pointed out that the salt and oil are perfect for making popcorn.

Chocolate lovers will want to get their hands on the Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box, a brand beloved by Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Garner. The sweets come in a gorgeous box. Just add a bow and you’re ready to go!

You can also give the gift of fragrance this year with Snif Old Saint Wick candles that smell of juniper and evergreen.

Adam also shared his picks for “Extra,” like the Ray Ban x Meta Stories Wayfarer sunglasses for Billy Bush, the Therabody Theragun Mini for Melvin Robert, Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner for Rachel Lindsay, and Honest Baby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies for Jenn Lahmers.