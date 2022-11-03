Presley Gerber Makes It Instagram Official with Lexi Wood

Cindy Crawford and Randi Gerber’s son Presley Gerber is taking the next step in his relationship with model Lexi Wood!

Days ago, Gerber made it Instagram official with a series of photos with Lexi.

He wrote, “Guys I did it… ❤️♾️,” making many wonder if they are engaged!

However, the post did include a video of them kissing with audio saying, “Guys, I did it. I've found the person that makes me the happiest person I've ever been."

In response to the Presley’s post, Lexi commented, “loving you 🤌🏼❤️.”

Lexi also showcased their relationship in her own post. She gushed, “If you didn’t already know, I’m in love 🧸.”

It is unknown how long they have been dating.

Over the years, Presley has been linked to Sydney Brooke, Cameron Rorrison, Cayley King, and Charlotte D’Alessio.