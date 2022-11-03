Getty Images

Dwyane Wade says he is not going to sit back and let his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches “attempt to drag my name through the mud.”

Wade had filed a petition to officially change their daughter Zaya’s name and gender, and Funches objected.

In court docs obtained Us Weekly, Siohvaughn wrote, “I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies, and will receive based upon [his] statements to me, on the basis of our child’s name and/or gender change.”

She asked that Wade’s request be denied.

Dwyane hit back on Instagram writing, “Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame.”

The NBA star continued, “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children. While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”

Dwyane continued, “This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.”

Wade, who also shares son Zaire, 20, with his ex, said Funches “tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and confusing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player!”

He later added, “I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE. She won’t do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it.”

Wade insisted, “I’ve yet to see her make any sacrifice or effort to leave her own home to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade.”

He made it clear, “No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them. This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life.”

Dwyane is planning legal action of his own. “As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that’s not the case here because I’m ten toes down and I’m still going thru the BS!” he said. “I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14h lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that’s been sold to them.”

Us Weekly reports a hearing has been set for December 12.