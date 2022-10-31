Stars Attend All Ghouls Gala, a Night of Spooky Fun and Fundraising for Autism Care Today

Getty Images

The stars were out for Autism Care Today’s All Ghouls Gala on Saturday to enjoy a night of spooky fun and fundraising.

“Extra” caught up with Joe Mantegna and Gary Cole, both of whom have daughters on the autism spectrum.

Joe shared, “My oldest daughter Mia is going to be 36 years old. Obviously, there's been a lot of changes over the years since she was first diagnosed 30-some years ago.” He added, “I can certainly map out in my head the progress that's been made over these years, but obviously more has to be made.”

Gary said that his daughter Mary was diagnosed at 2 years old, and is now grown up and “doing well.”

Cole explained, “It's not something you can easily figure out how to maneuver through. There's a lot of complications to it, and this helps to give people a lot of help.”

According to their website, Autism Care Today’s goal is “to introduce and help facilitate early and ongoing treatment by providing the necessary resources (including referrals, funding and guidance) to individuals with autism and their families throughout the United States.”