Chris Redd is on the mend after he was attacked outside a club in New York City last week.

Redd posted on Instagram Stories, “I’m ok and healing fast!!”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum explained, “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!”

Redd promised he would be back onstage soon, writing, “For any shows I missed, I’ll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU. I’ll be up and talking some good s–t very soon.”

He quashed rumors that anything was stolen: “Also…..NOBODY SNATCHED MY CHAIN BRO!!!”

Last week, E! News reported Redd was taken to a hospital after being attacked by a random person in New York City.

The New York Police Department confirmed to the outlet that a 37-year-old man was hit in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar. After the incident, the male victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital after suffering injuries to his face.

E! reports the police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged attacker. See his photo and description here.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported Redd was struck by a man wearing brass knuckles and suffered a deep cut on his nose. They later posted photos of Chris’ swollen face, including two black eyes, as well as security footage of the attack.

An investigation is ongoing.