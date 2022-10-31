'My Three Sons' Actress Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery

Getty Images

“My Three Sons” actress Dawn Lyn, 59, is now in a coma after undergoing brain surgery.

After news broke, her brother — former '70s teen heartthrob Leif Garrett — told TMZ, “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time, having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently.”

He added, “Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family’s privacy. Thank you."

Her "My Three Sons" co-stars were the first to share the sad news on Facebook.

Stanley Livingston, who played her brother Chip Douglas, wrote on Facebook, “Just found out my little TV Sis’, DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life. She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!”

In a second post, he revealed that Lyn was also battling "meningitis." He said, "Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They’re optimistic.”

Tina Cole wrote, “My heartfelt prayers go out to my 'My Three Sons' sweet 'lil’ sis', Dawn Lyn (Dodie) and her husband John. Dawn is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery. I’m in touch with John and I will keep you all updated. Please keep her in your prayers as well.”