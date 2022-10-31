Cormac Roth, Musician Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies at 25

Family photo

Cormac Roth, a musician and the son of actor Tim Roth, died October 16 after a battle with cancer. He was 25.

Tim and Nikki Roth announced that Cormac "died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."

A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was described as a lifelong lover of music, and was quoted as saying, "Make sure you do the things you love."

His grieving parents wrote of their son, "He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him."

"The grief comes in waves," they continued, "as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."