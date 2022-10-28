Celebrity News October 28, 2022
Brody Jenner’s Ex, Kaitlyn Carter, Expecting Baby #2
Kaitlyn Carter and Kristopher Brock are having another baby!
Carter, who dated Brody Jenner on “Hills: New Beginnings,” is pregnant with her second child just one year after welcoming son Rowan.
The 34-year-old reality star revealed the news on Instagram as she bared her baby bump in a blue bra and white pants in a mirror selfie taken by Brock. He sits shirtless on the bed with his face obscured by the camera.
Kaitlyn revealed the baby’s gender in the caption, “baby girl 🤍.”
Carter’s famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments.
Ashley Wahler wrote, “Omgggg I knew it!!! So freaking happy for you guys!!!! ❤️❤️”
Brody’s mom Linda Thompson gushed, “Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother,” Thompson continued, referencing the couple’s 1-year-old son. “I’m so happy for you!! 💜💜💜💙💙💙💙👶🏼🌹” She added, “and PS… You are such a fantastic mommy!”
Vanessa Grimaldi posted, “Awww congratulations 😍” and Becca Tilley shared her excitement, “AHHHH!!!! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Just a few weeks ago Kaitlyn and Kristopher celebrated Rowan’s first birthday.
Carter wrote on Instagram, “✨1✨ hands down the best year of my life.”
She also shared pics from his sweet “One in the Sun” birthday party, complete with a bounce house and smash cake!