Brody Jenner’s Ex, Kaitlyn Carter, Expecting Baby #2

Kaitlyn Carter and Kristopher Brock are having another baby!

Carter, who dated Brody Jenner on “Hills: New Beginnings,” is pregnant with her second child just one year after welcoming son Rowan.

The 34-year-old reality star revealed the news on Instagram as she bared her baby bump in a blue bra and white pants in a mirror selfie taken by Brock. He sits shirtless on the bed with his face obscured by the camera.

Kaitlyn revealed the baby’s gender in the caption, “baby girl 🤍.”

Carter’s famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments.

Ashley Wahler wrote, “Omgggg I knew it!!! So freaking happy for you guys!!!! ❤️❤️”

Brody’s mom Linda Thompson gushed, “Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother,” Thompson continued, referencing the couple’s 1-year-old son. “I’m so happy for you!! 💜💜💜💙💙💙💙👶🏼🌹” She added, “and PS… You are such a fantastic mommy!”

Vanessa Grimaldi posted, “Awww congratulations 😍” and Becca Tilley shared her excitement, “AHHHH!!!! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Just a few weeks ago Kaitlyn and Kristopher celebrated Rowan’s first birthday.

Carter wrote on Instagram, “✨1✨ hands down the best year of my life.”