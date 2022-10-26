Michelle Obama Goes Behind the Scenes at Her Book Cover Shoot for ‘The Light We Carry’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is getting ready for the release of her new book, “The Light We Carry.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Obama posted a video from her photo shoot for the book cover.

She wrote on Instagram, “I had so much fun shooting the cover of my new book, #TheLightWeCarry. Here are some behind-the-scenes moments from that day that I wanted to share.”

In the video, Michelle revealed that the book is a product of listening to people’s stories and reflecting on the lessons she’s learned throughout her life. She also noted that she’ll reveal the tools she uses to keep herself together!

Obama introduced her new book in July. In a statement, she said, “I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what. We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way.”

Michelle stressed, “Self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others — and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

The book comes four years after the release of her memoir, “Becoming.”