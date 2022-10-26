Adele Drops ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video — Watch Now!

Singer Adele was just released the music video for her song “I Drink Wine,” off her latest album “30.”

Adele was directed in the video by Joe Talbot, who won Best Director at 2019 Sundance Film Festival for his debut movie “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

In the video, Adele is floating in a lazy river and enjoying a glass of rosé while wearing a Valentino gown.

She floats by a group of fisherman, including the hunky “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson.

After they make some eye contact, Sampson swims over to Adele and spins her around some swimmers.

Adele then continues through the forest before the camera zooms out to show the set and all the behind-the-scenes action.

“I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third music video from “30.” She released “Oh My God” in January.

On Tuesday, Adele teased the release of “I Drink Wine,” writing on Instagram, “It's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!”

The music video comes just weeks before Adele is scheduled to kick off her Las Vegas residency “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace Colosseum.

In July, Adele was “ecstatic” to announce the rescheduled dates for the residency, which was postponed earlier this year.