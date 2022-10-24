Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Crash — Hollywood Mourns 'Will & Grace' Star

Getty Images

Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian whose flamboyant, chatty Instagram blew up in recent years, has died following a West Coast car crash. He was 67.

TMZ reported Jordan's shocking death, noting that law enforcement suspects Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW in Hollywood, leading him to crash into a building.

Jordan's agent, David Shaul at BRS/Gage Talent Agency, told "Extra" in a statement, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it''s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Sean Hayes, Leslie's co-star on "Will & Grace," expressed his grief on Twitter:

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022 @SeanHayes

Jordan's final Instagram post for his nearly 6 million followers was a video of a duet of a new song with Danny Myrick. He wrote of the modern hymn, "Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."

Jordan enjoyed a long career on TV and in films, one that often played up his diminutive stature (4'11") and oversized personality.

After making his debut on an episode of "The Fall Guy" in 1986, he notched over 130 credits, mostly on TV, none more prominent than his work as the hysterically villainous Beverely Leslie on "Will & Grace" (2001-2006; 2017-2020). He appeared 17 times on the show, often opposite Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Beverley's equally poison-tongued foil.

He was a series regular on "Reasonable Doubts" (1992-1993), "Bodies of Evidence" (1992-1993), "Hearts Afire" (1993-1995), "Sordid Lives: The Series" (2008), "Living the Dream" (2017-2019), "The Cool Kids" (2018-2019), "Call Me Kat" (2021-2022).

Just weeks ago, Jordan told Jennifer Hudson that "Call Me Kat" was renewed for a third season, and that his character was getting a love interest.

He made 10 appearances on "American Horror Story" from 2013-2019 and was a guest judge on "The Masked Singer" (2021-2022).

Matthew Rettenmund

Jordan also toured with a one-man show and was the author of a book with the same title: "My Trip Down the Pink Carpet."

"Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter tweeted of Jordan's death, "Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul."

Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris wrote on Twitter, "This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN."

Patton Oswalt tweeted five broken heart emojis, sharing one of Leslie's first viral posts, in which he proclaims, "Well, sh*t. What are y'all doin'? Screwin'?"