Christina Perri Welcomes ‘Magical Double Rainbow Baby’

Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile welcomed a baby girl over the weekend!

The 36-year-old singer revealed the news on Sunday, announcing, “She’s here!”

The little one’s name is Pixie Rose, and she was born on October 22.

Perri shared, “With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl.”

Christina and Paul, who are the parents of 4-year-old Carmella Stanley, have suffered two pregnancy losses.

In January 2020, the couple had a miscarriage. In November 2020, their daughter Rosie was “born silent” in the third trimester.

A few days ago, Christina opened up on Instagram about the anxiety and joy she felt during her pregnancy with Pixie.

She wrote in part, "this was a journey, a true quest, an adventure & a lesson.⁣ everyday was filled with an anxiety that hummed;⁣ sometimes very loud and sometimes very quiet.⁣ it was always always there." Perri later added, "the fear actually could never win because she wasn’t stronger than the joy. ⁣behind every corner, there was joy... with each kick and wiggle there was joy & new belief."

The "Jar of Hearts" singer closed with, "i hope this magic double rainbow baby arrives safely earth side and goes right into our arms, and i hope we get to meet her and love her, but whatever happens, i am forever grateful to her for healing me and my family. ⁣she has taken our broken hearts, ⁣lifted us up and made us fly⁣."

“Extra” caught up with Christina in May, who also shared her message of hope to others who have suffered loss, saying, “Number one is hope. Pregnancy after loss is already so hard, it doesn’t matter how many losses you have had… I think it’s the same difficulty to try to get pregnant again and it’s the same bravery and courage.”