Selma Blair said an unexpected goodbye to “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.

It was an emotional exit as the actress, who is battling MS, explained on the show that dancing is “way too much for the safety of my bones.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Selma right after her exit, asking what it felt like to say goodbye to the show.

Selma said, “Crushing.”

She went on, “I didn’t even think of it until tonight… I knew last week when I had some stress fractures in my knee, I was like… ‘It doesn’t really hurt that bad, it just gives out…’ Then I got the other things MRIed and I was like, ‘I better take care,’ and it’s crushing.”

Crying, she said, “I haven’t had this kind of love and activity and support in a really long time. I know to some people it might just seem… just emotional, sentimental… but it represents so much for us here… Every year, I am sure every celebrity dancer and the pros, we have our challenges, but this year was such an emotionally loving season for everyone.”

Sasha added, “Because of you.”

Selma replied, “I just love… I will hold this show with such love.”

“My friends in the past who have been on it, they’d say ‘You’ve got to do it,’” Selma revealed. “Never, never would I want to do that, never would that have even occurred to me. I can’t dance.’”

“With perspective and having Sasha really ask me, and I really committed, and it’s always disappointing when you feel you’ve reached a limit and you are not totally broke,” she went on. “You stop while you still can, and it’s heartbreaking for me.”

Getting emotional when asked what she will take with her from the experience, Selma said, “I will take Sasha, but everyone here… Watching Wayne and watching Trevor… So much beauty, seeing people unfold… We all know Charli D’Amelio is an incredible dancer… To see that young girl have such humility to be so big in front of the word in a different way than they love her… I think the show really is inspiring. I think anyone that would have a chance… should absolutely take it, and it’s such Old Hollywood glamour to me, too.”

Blair’s final dance was a waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” and she received the first perfect score of the season. Selma told Katie, “For whatever gracious reasons, it was still lovely to see that and it meant the world for the girl who never got the dance recital who always wanted it. It’s those simple things.”

Sasha observed, “It was one of her best dances, to be honest… This woman is a fighter… She was like, ‘No, I want to go out properly...’ I don’t know what it is like to win a Mirrorball Trophy, because I never do the show to win a Mirrorball Trophy… I always want to see my partners change their lives.”

Selma said another plus of doing the show was that it built up her body. “I strengthened so many things in my leg that I could do in physical therapy for years. So many parts of my body have come back in line, because my heart came back in line with them.”