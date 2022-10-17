Singer Mikaben Dies at 41 After Collapsing Onstage

Getty Images

Tragically, singer Mikaben died Saturday after collapsing onstage, E! News reports. He was 41.

The Haitian singer, real name Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris when he abruptly stopped his act and began to exit the stage. That’s when shocked fans saw him fall.

First responders were called to the scene and gave him CPR as fans were asked to leave the venue.

Accor Arena, where the event took place, confirmed his death on Twitter. The cause is unknown.

The tweet, translated to English, says, "Last night during the Carimi concert one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services."

Mikaben has two children and was expecting his third with wife Vanessa Benjamin.