Joyce Sims, Singer of 'Come Into My Life,' Dies at 63

Getty Images

Joyce Sims, who had a number of R&B hits in the U.S. and the U.K. in the '80s, has died at 63.

Her death was confirmed to Deadline by her family, but no cause was given.

Born August 9, 1959, in Rochester, New York, she was a singer and multi-instrumentalist who signed her first recording contract in 1986 with Sleeping Bag Records.

Her "(You Are My) All and All" (1987) was a dance hit in the U.S. and a Top 20 single in the U.K.

Her biggest hit "Come Into My Life," a Top 10 R&B hit in the U.S. in 1988.

Other single releases include "Lifetime Love" (1987), "Walk Away" (1987), "Love Makes a Woman" (1988), "Looking for a Love" (1989), "Take Caution with My Heart" (1989), "All About Love" (1990), "Who's Crying Now" (1994), "Praise His Name" (2004), "What the World Needs Now" (2006), "Running Back to You" (2012), and "Saving All My Love" (2012).

She was touring as recently as this summer.