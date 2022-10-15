Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Surprise Wedding to Younger Doctor Brings Out the Stars

Instagram

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wed Dr. Dana Blumberg in a surprise wedidng in NYC Friday, and — as Page Six reports — the event brought out an array of stars!

Kraft, an 81-year-old billionaire, and Blumberg, a 47-year-old opthalmologist, invited 250ish guests to a bash at the Hall des Lumières without specifying they were getting hitched.

Once there, the star-studded crowd was shown a 10-minute video documenting the couple's love story, then were introduced to them as man and wife — all via the familiar voice of NFL color commentator Al Michaels.

Getty Images

The affair was a surprise to all but Elton John. The 75-year-old music icon had previously admired Blumberg's ring, offering to play at their wedding whenever they chose to have it. The couple reportedly snatched up the only day John had available anytime soon — Friday night.

John's gift was an hour-long performance, including some of his greatest hits: "Circle of Life," "Tiny Dancer," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," and "Candle in the Wind" were on the set list, the latter of which was a duet with Ed Sheeran!

Other stars on the scene include Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Grandmaster Flash (who served as DJ), Tom Brady (sans estranged wife Gisele Bündchen), Jon Bon Jovi and jocks Andre Tippett, Drew Bledsoe, Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour — and many more.

Blumberg wore an ivory Naeen Khan gown, and changed into an Elie Saab jumpsuit, while Kraft maintained his tradition of always wearing a blue jacket and high-end sneakers.