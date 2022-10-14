Why King Charles Might Ban Prince Harry from Coronation

Getty Images

The royal family rift continues as sources reveal King Charles III might ban Prince Harry from his coronation next year.

An insider tells the Daily Beast that if Harry attacks Queen Consort Camilla in his upcoming memoir, he will not be invited to the ceremony.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the source said, adding that Charles is “incredibly protective” over Camilla.

For now, Harry and wife Meghan Markle are reportedly on a tentative guest list meaning Charles is “leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up – or be excluded.”

Plans for the book were revealed in July 2021, but the release date isn’t clear. Royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six it is expected to drop “around Easter.”

He says the royals are “hugely nervous” about the tell-all, referring to it as a “time bomb.”

Bower explained, “There’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

It was recently announced that Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, which happens to be Harry’s son Archie’s fifth birthday.

Charles will be officially crowned as King of England at Westminster Abbey and the crowning ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Cantebury.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 was different since her husband Prince Philip was not crowned alongside her.

The coronation announcement came a month after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96.