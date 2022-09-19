Getty Images

It was an emotional day for the royals as they said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

Among those to cry at the Queen’s funeral was Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who was photographed wiping away a tear outside Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, also looked visibly upset while standing outside the Abbey with her mother Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George and Meghan.

At one point during the funeral services, Meghan and Charlotte shared a brief but sweet aunt-niece moment when Charlotte turned around in Meghan’s direction as they stood in a group with the royals mentioned above. When Meghan noticed, she smiled as Charlotte turned back around.

Charlotte also paid tribute to the Queen with a special horseshoe brooch. The jewelry was a gift from the Queen to Charlotte and was worn in honor of her great-grandmother’s love of horses.

This was the first time Charlotte has worn a brooch or a hat.

In doing so, she was very much aligned with the other royal women.

Markle honored the late monarch by wearing a pair of pearl-and-diamond drop earrings that the Queen had given her in 2018.

The Queen gifted the jewelry to Meghan in honor of their first solo outing together, when they traveled to Cheshire about a month after Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

The earrings were an accessory to her somber black cape dress by Stella McCartney, which the former actress further accessorized with a large black hat and pointed shoes. Meghan did not wear a veil like Camilla and Kate.

Meghan also wore the same pearl-and-diamond drop earrings to a London service last week, the day the Queen’s casket was brought from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, Kate attended the service in a double-breasted coat dress and a black hat with netting. Paying homage to the Queen, Middleton included Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and a Japanese pearl choker necklace. The four-tiered pearl chain with a large stone in the middle was reportedly one of the Queen’s favorites.

For her part, Camilla wore an ankle-length coat dress, black hat with veil and the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch. The stunning piece features diamonds and sapphires and was a gift to Queen Victoria from her grandchildren. It includes a heart and the number 60 in Slavonic numerals.