‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, has died, reports the BBC. He was 72.

His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the news, sharing that he passed away at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland.

She added, "He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.” Wright continued, "Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time."

No cause of death was given, but Deadline reports Robbie had been in ill health the past two years.

Last year, he opened up about being a part of the “Harry Potter” franchise in the “Return to Hogwarts” 20th anniversary special.

Getting emotional, he said, “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but… Hagrid will, yes.”

His other popular roles included Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies “GoldenEye” (1995) and “The World Is Not Enough” (1999). He also won three consecutive BAFTA Best Actor awards for playing Dr. Edward “Fitz” Coltrane in the show “Cracker.”

Coltrane received the OBE in 2006.

Actor Stephen Fry paid tribute to Coltrane on Twitter, writing, “I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, ‘Alfresco.’ Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022 @jk_rowling