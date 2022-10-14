Celebrity News October 14, 2022
‘Empire’ Couple Grace & Trai Byers Expecting First Child
“Empire” stars Grace and Trai Byers, 39, have a baby on the way!
On Friday, Grace, 38, broke the news that she was pregnant with their first child.
Along with two red-carpet photos of her cradling her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Opening Night on your Broadway Debut, my beloved King!! 🖤👑🎭😍🌟.”
She gushed, “Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers.”
In response to Grace’s post, Devon Franklin wrote, “My brother was a revelation last night!!! Congratulations!!!! I’m so excited to be an uncle!!!!!! Love y’all forever and a day!!”
Actress Teyonah Parris added, “CONGRATULATIONS to you both on the amazing journey ahead to parenthood!!”
The baby news comes over six years after they tied the knot in a beach ceremony on Grand Cayman Island.
The couple met on the set of “Empire” in 2015.