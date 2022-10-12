‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser's Emotional Reaction to Standing Ovation at BFI London Film Festival

Splash News

On Tuesday night, Brendan Fraser received a standing ovation after a screening of his film “The Whale” at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival.

Fraser was clearly touched by the response of the audience members, who remained standing for five minutes. As the credits rolled, he was seen tearing up as he took a bow in video posted by Lauren Bradshaw/TMX.

Lauren wrote on Twitter, “Am I at Venice? 5 min standing ovation for Brendan Fraser’s masterpiece performance in #TheWhale. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand the entire movie. My heart is in my throat. #LFF @a24.”

A month ago, Fraser got his first standing ovation for his work on the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Nick Kroll praised Brendan’s performance after seeing the film at Venice Film Festival. On an episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he said, “Brendan Fraser is amazing in the film. This is his big comeback. The movie finishes, he gets an eight-minute standing ovation. He's crying. You can feel him being like, 'I'm back, baby. It's the Oscars. Here we come.'"

Brendan is already getting Oscar buzz for the movie, in which he plays an obese writing instructor who is trying to reconnect with his daughter. He had to undergo a major transformation to play his 600-lb. character.

At the Toronto Film Festival last month, Fraser was honored with the Tribute Award for his performance.

Getting emotional about the honor, Brendan said, “Wow, this is new for me because normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out. I think that the last time I waited to hear my name called out loud to receive an award was in grade 4 and it was from the peewee bowling league."

During his acceptance speech, Fraser noted, “‘The Whale,’ it's a redemption story about a guy called Charlie. And he's gone through significant life changes and he's forgotten about who he is and the ones he loves and he's running out of time to tell them that if he can at all. But he has a superpower: Charlie can see the good in others when they can't see that in themselves. He can bring that out in in them, and I am a firm believer that we need a little more of that in this world."

At the same awards show, Brendan was able to reunite with his former co-star Michelle Yeoh. The two, who worked together on the 2008 movie “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” sat next to each other and even posed for a photo together!

Just a few days ago, Brendan reunited with his “Bedazzled” co-star Elizabeth Hurley at a special London screening of “The Whale.”

