Getty Images

It was a big New York night for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he premiered his movie, “Black Adam” in Times Square Wednesday!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Kaliegh Garris spoke with Johnson, who reflected on his 15-year fight to get the movie made.

He said, “This moment means everything. It is a dream come true, it’s a family dream come true… Here we are.”



“’Black Adam’ is an expression of: just keep fighting and keep fighting and people will tell you no and tell you no," Dwayne went on. "It took us 15 long years to make this movie. Fought for it… Up till six months ago, we were fighting for things in this movie…I t’s also a reflection of: always listen to the fans.”

According to Johnson, the movie is "building out the DC Universe" by "introducing five new superhero characters in one movie."



Dwayne also opened up about the importance of his loved ones being behind him in all he does.