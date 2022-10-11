King Charles III’s Coronation Date Announced

Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation date has just been revealed!

He’ll be officially crowned as King of England at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

The date is much earlier than expected, with many having speculated that the coronation would happen in June.

The crowning ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Cantebury.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 was different since her husband Prince Philip was not crowned alongside her.

The coronation announcement comes a month after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service was held three weeks ago at Westminster Abbey. She was then interred at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace posted an Instagram photo revealing her ledger stone. In the caption, the Palace wrote, “A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

