Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Begins: 'We Will Meet Again'

The historic state funeral of Queen Elizabeth is now underway in London, a ceremony that brings to an end the longest reign of any British monarch, and that also serves as a family's final goodbye to its beloved matriarch.

Ahead of the service, the State Gun Carriage and Royal Navy moved the Queen’s casket from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. The casket was draped in the Royal Standard flag, which represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom, with the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

King Charles III led the procession, and was joined by his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay homage to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte — the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton — walked behind the late monarch's coffin. Holding his children's hands, William appeared to walk side by side with his brother Harry, a new show of unity in the nation's time of grief.

The brothers, who had been at odds ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out in an interview with Oprah Winfrey following their exit from their official royal duties, had previously walked together in the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster on Wednesday.

Prince Louis, at age 4, did not attend, having reportedly been deemed a bit too young to handle the public event.

The service took place at Westminster Abbey. Previously, The Times reported that 500 heads of state, royals, and other political figures were expected to attend.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who paid respects on Sunday, represented United States at the funeral.

Some of the other big names listed included: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Jamaican Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, all of whom had confirmed their attendance.

Once everyone was seated, it was perhaps striking to some observers to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the second row, directly behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Harry could often be seen glancing over toward his brother, in the first row.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, in his position for nine years, Justin Welby, provided a reverential, deeply religious sermon that nonetheless underscored the late Queen's humanity throughout her commitment to her duty, quoting Elizabeth from her speech during the COVID-19 lockdown: "We will meet again."

"Words of hope," he noted. "Christian hope means certain expectation for something not yet seen. Christ rose from the dead and offers life to all. Abundant life now and life with God in eternity."

Baroness Scotland of Asthal and secretary-general of the Commonwealth Patricia Janet Scotland, provided the first reading, from 1 Corinthians 15. The first woman in her role, she holds dual Commonwealth and Dominica citizenship.

Strikingly, the U.K.'s 15th prime minster since King George VI's 1952 funeral, Liz Truss, had only been on the job for days and had only just met the Queen before the monarch's death. When she spoke at the service, it was one of her first official acts, having taken over just this month.

Afterward, the Queen’s coffin was taken by procession to Wellington Arch to be transferred to the Royal Hearse for the 25-mile drive to Windsor Castle and St. George’s Chapel.

A committal will take place at St. George's Chapel at 4 p.m. local time, where the Queen will be laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister, Princess Margaret.