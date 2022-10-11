Angela Lansbury, Legendary Star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' Dies at 96

Getty Images

Angela Lansbury, the legendary actress whose more than 70-year career encompassed film, television, and the stage, died October 11. She was 96.

Her family released a statement that read, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Lansbury was a rare talent, one that shone in multiple fields.

She first found success in films, debuting in director George Cukor's classic 1944 thriller "Gaslight," from which the popular term was (much) later born. Leading lady Ingrid Bergman won a Best Actress Oscar, and for her performance as a precocious maid caught up in a murderous plot, a still-teenaged Lansbury was Oscar-nominated.

Until her death, she had been the earliest surviving Academy Award nominee in any category.

While her true love was the theater — she was a sensation on Broadway in "Mame" (1966), "Gypsy" (1974), and "Sweeney Todd" (1979), among others — she was perhaps most iconic as Maine mystery author Jessica Fletcher, who helped solve over 270 murders on TV's "Murder, She Wrote" from 1984-1996.

In short, there was no one like her, and the versatile performer's appeal was no mystery.

Lansbury was born October 16, 1925, in London. Fleeing the Blitz, she moved to New York City in 1940 and Hollywood two years later. Signed to MGM, her success in "Gaslight" led to another dozen features, including 1945's "The Picture of Dorian Gray," which earned her a second Oscar nomination.

Her other films during these early years include "National Velvet" (1944) with Elizabeth Taylor, "The Harvey Girls" (1946) with Judy Garland, and the lavish musical "Till the Clouds Roll By" (1946).

Her contract up, Lansbury supplemented her income and filled her time with early-TV assignments. She excelled in boob-tube dramas presented by series like "Robert Montgomery Presents" (1950 & 1953), "Lux Video Theatre" (1950-1954), "The Revlon Mirror Theater" (1953), "The Ford Television Theatre" (1953), "Fireside Theatre" (1955), and more.

In her late thirties, Lansbury's career heated up in film and on the stage, with movie hits like "Blue Hawaii" (1961), in which she played Elvis Presley's mother — in spite of being just 10 years his senior. Always thought of as older than her years, Lansbury never hesitated to take advantage of that if it meant landing a juicy part. In fact, her next big splash came as the mother of Laurence Harvey's character in "The Manchurian Candidate" (1962) when she was merely two years older. For her work in the Cold War classic, she was honored with her third and final Oscar nomination.