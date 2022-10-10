Lio Tipton Marries Chaz Salembier

Actor and model Lio Tipton, 33, took the next step in her relationship with exec Chaz Salembier.

A few days ago, the couple tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in Wisconsin.

The pair’s wedding was attended by 35 guests.

Tipton told People magazine, “The advantage of such a low number was that my partner, Chaz, and I were able to celebrate in such a wonderfully intimate way and we were truly able to appreciate everyone sharing such an important weekend with us.”

For their special day, Lio wore a Reformation gown while Chaz sported a suit by Nataliya Novitska.

Lio and Chaz’s first dance was to Johnny Clegg’s song “Dela.” Tipton noted, “Dancing was my favorite part of the day. I love to dance, and dancing with the people I love is the ultimate wedding gift."

The pair held the reception at a local pub, where guests enjoyed pizza and bar food.

Lio revealed, “It was everything and more than we ever hoped for. Neon bar signs, the Alabama game playing in the background and a dance floor lined with arcade games and covered with hundreds of warm string lights, floor to ceiling."

As for their post-wedding plans, Lio dished, “We can't wait to unwind at the lake for a few more days, fish and sit around the fire or on the dock.”

Tipton added, “Then, we can't wait to be back home in L.A. and play video games together and go to the park with our dog, WolfMan (also our ring bearer)."

The couple made it Instagram official last summer.

Showing some love for Chaz, Lio wrote on Instagram, “Thank goodness for my partner, @chazsalembier with whom I am in a queer relationship with, who accepts who I am entirely and only encourages and constantly validates my journey forward, even when I have hesitated.”