‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Marries ‘Ozark’s’ Marc Menchaca

Getty Images

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca tied the knot in Italy, The Sun reports.

Headey, 49, is best known for playing Queen Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” while Marc, 47, is known for playing Ruth Langmore’s uncle, Russ Langmore, on “Ozark.”

The paper reports the couple got married in a small ceremony attended by family and friends, including some famous faces from “GoT.”

Photos posted on Instagram show Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys) attended, and it looks like Sophie’s husband Joe Jonas was also among the guests, as well as pop legend Rick Astley.

Lena wore a white V-neck dress with flowers in her hair, while Marc donned a dapper gray suit and pink tie.

Lena and Marc reportedly met in 2020 and confirmed their relationship that fall.

She was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013, and they share son Wylie, 11.